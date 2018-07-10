Pilgrim of the Cause is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pilgrim of the Cause belongs to light. Pilgrim of the Cause costs 2 mana. Pilgrim of the Cause rarity is rare. Pilgrim of the Cause is from type Creature. Pilgrim of the Cause has 1 attack. Pilgrim of the Cause has 2 health. Pilgrim of the Cause is from Viking tribe. Pilgrim of the Cause is part of the genesis set. Pilgrim of the Cause currently available in beta. There are 12469 Pilgrim of the Cause cards in existence (total). Pilgrim of the Cause was released at August 28, 2019.