Move the card with the lowest mana cost from your opponent's hand into yours.

Copy the last spell and the last creature your opponent played, and put them into your hand.

Pickpocket is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pickpocket belongs to deception. Pickpocket costs 4 mana. Pickpocket rarity is common. Pickpocket is from type Spell. Pickpocket is from Neutral tribe. Pickpocket is part of the genesis set. Pickpocket currently available in beta. There are 35149 Pickpocket cards in existence (total). Pickpocket was released at October 10, 2019.