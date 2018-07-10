4

Pickpocket

Copy the last spell and the last creature your opponent played, and put them into your hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Pickpocket

Copy the last spell and creature you opponent played.

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

4
Pickpocket

Move the card with the lowest mana cost from your opponent's hand into yours.

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

4
Pickpocket
Move the card with the lowest mana cost from your opponent's hand into yours.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Pickpocket
Add a 1/1 copy of target enemy creature to your hand that costs 1.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Pickpocket is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pickpocket belongs to deception. Pickpocket costs 4 mana. Pickpocket rarity is common. Pickpocket is from type Spell. Pickpocket is from Neutral tribe. Pickpocket is part of the genesis set. Pickpocket currently available in beta. There are 35149 Pickpocket cards in existence (total). Pickpocket was released at October 10, 2019.