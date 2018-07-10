Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 3
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Pickpocket is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pickpocket belongs to deception. Pickpocket costs 4 mana. Pickpocket rarity is common. Pickpocket is from type Spell. Pickpocket is from Neutral tribe. Pickpocket is part of the genesis set. Pickpocket currently available in beta. There are 35149 Pickpocket cards in existence (total). Pickpocket was released at October 10, 2019.