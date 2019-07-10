At the start of your turn, move the creature most recently added to your void onto the board, and remove 1 durability.

At the start of your turn, move the creature with the lowest health from your Void to the board, and remove 1 durability.

At the start of your turn, pull the creature with the lowest health from your void onto the board, and this relic loses 1 durability.

Phylactery is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Phylactery belongs to death. Phylactery costs 6 mana. Phylactery rarity is common. Phylactery is from type Weapon. Phylactery has 0 attack. Phylactery has 4 health. Phylactery is from Neutral tribe. Phylactery is part of the core set. Phylactery currently available in beta. There are 243 Phylactery cards in existence (total). Phylactery was released at August 28, 2019.