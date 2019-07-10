Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Phylactery is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Phylactery belongs to death. Phylactery costs 6 mana. Phylactery rarity is common. Phylactery is from type Weapon. Phylactery has 0 attack. Phylactery has 4 health. Phylactery is from Neutral tribe. Phylactery is part of the core set. Phylactery currently available in beta. There are 243 Phylactery cards in existence (total). Phylactery was released at August 28, 2019.