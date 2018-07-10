Go forth and multiply my children.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Photogenesis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Photogenesis belongs to nature. Photogenesis costs 7 mana. Photogenesis rarity is epic. Photogenesis is from type Spell. Photogenesis is from Neutral tribe. Photogenesis is part of the genesis set. Photogenesis currently available in beta. There are 4421 Photogenesis cards in existence (total). Photogenesis was released at August 28, 2019.