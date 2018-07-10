7

Photogenesis

Add four random Nature cards to your hand. Refresh six mana.

Go forth and multiply my children.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Photogenesis
Add 4 random Nature cards to your hand. Refresh 6 mana.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Photogenesis
Add 4 random Nature cards to your hand, and refresh 6 Mana.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

7
Photogenesis
Fill the board with 1/1 creatures.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Photogenesis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Photogenesis belongs to nature. Photogenesis costs 7 mana. Photogenesis rarity is epic. Photogenesis is from type Spell. Photogenesis is from Neutral tribe. Photogenesis is part of the genesis set. Photogenesis currently available in beta. There are 4421 Photogenesis cards in existence (total). Photogenesis was released at August 28, 2019.