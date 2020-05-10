Philosophic Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Philosophic Warrior is a neutral card. Philosophic Warrior costs 3 mana. Philosophic Warrior rarity is common. Philosophic Warrior is from type Creature. Philosophic Warrior has 2 attack. Philosophic Warrior has 4 health. Philosophic Warrior is from Mystic tribe. Philosophic Warrior is part of the trial set. Philosophic Warrior currently not available in beta. Philosophic Warrior was released at May 10, 2020.