Phase Touched Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Phase Touched Golem is a neutral card. Phase Touched Golem costs 3 mana. Phase Touched Golem rarity is epic. Phase Touched Golem is from type Creature. Phase Touched Golem has 3 attack. Phase Touched Golem has 3 health. Phase Touched Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Phase Touched Golem is part of the core set. Phase Touched Golem currently available in beta. There are 271 Phase Touched Golem cards in existence (total). Phase Touched Golem was released at August 28, 2019.