Pharaoh's Guard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pharaoh's Guard is a neutral card. Pharaoh's Guard costs 4 mana. Pharaoh's Guard rarity is common. Pharaoh's Guard is from type Creature. Pharaoh's Guard has 4 attack. Pharaoh's Guard has 2 health. Pharaoh's Guard is from Anubian tribe. Pharaoh's Guard is part of the core set. Pharaoh's Guard currently available in beta. There are 215 Pharaoh's Guard cards in existence (total). Pharaoh's Guard was released at August 28, 2019.