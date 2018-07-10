4

Phalanx Champion

Frontline. Roar: Gain +1 health for every two Olympians in your void.

3
4
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

4
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Phalanx Champion
Frontline. Gain +1 Health for every 3 Olympians you've played this game.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

