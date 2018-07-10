Phalanx Champion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Phalanx Champion belongs to light. Phalanx Champion costs 4 mana. Phalanx Champion rarity is rare. Phalanx Champion is from type Creature. Phalanx Champion has 3 attack. Phalanx Champion has 4 health. Phalanx Champion is from Olympian tribe. Phalanx Champion is part of the genesis set. Phalanx Champion currently available in beta. There are 12245 Phalanx Champion cards in existence (total). Phalanx Champion was released at October 10, 2019.