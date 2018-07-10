3

Petard "Elder"

Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Petard "Elder"
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Petard "Elder"
Roar: Deal 3 damage to a random enemy creature.
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

Petard Elder
Roar: Deal 3 damage. Deal 3 damage to your God.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

