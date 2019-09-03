Penthesilean Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Penthesilean Warrior is a neutral card. Penthesilean Warrior costs 5 mana. Penthesilean Warrior rarity is epic. Penthesilean Warrior is from type Creature. Penthesilean Warrior has 6 attack. Penthesilean Warrior has 3 health. Penthesilean Warrior is from Amazon tribe. Penthesilean Warrior is part of the core set. Penthesilean Warrior currently available in beta. There are 223 Penthesilean Warrior cards in existence (total). Penthesilean Warrior was released at September 17, 2019.