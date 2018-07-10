Penitent Spear is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Penitent Spear belongs to war. Penitent Spear costs 6 mana. Penitent Spear rarity is common. Penitent Spear is from type Weapon. Penitent Spear has 5 attack. Penitent Spear has 2 health. Penitent Spear is from Neutral tribe. Penitent Spear is part of the genesis set. Penitent Spear currently available in beta. There are 35191 Penitent Spear cards in existence (total). Penitent Spear was released at September 03, 2019.