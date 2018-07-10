6

Penitent Spear

Godblitz. Whenever you attack, give +2 strength to a random friendly creature.

5
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Penitent Spear
Godblitz. Whenever you attack, give attack +2 to a random friendly creature.
4
2

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Penitent Spear
Attacking a creature costs 1 Attack instead of 1 durability.
5
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Penitent Spear

Penitent Spear is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Penitent Spear belongs to war. Penitent Spear costs 6 mana. Penitent Spear rarity is common. Penitent Spear is from type Weapon. Penitent Spear has 5 attack. Penitent Spear has 2 health. Penitent Spear is from Neutral tribe. Penitent Spear is part of the genesis set. Penitent Spear currently available in beta. There are 35191 Penitent Spear cards in existence (total). Penitent Spear was released at September 03, 2019.