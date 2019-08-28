Gain control of a creature with 4 or more strength. Set its strength to 2 and give it protected.

Transform an enemy creature with 4 or more attack into a 2/2 Acolyte. Gain control of the Acolyte. It gains frontline, protected and ward.

Penitence is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Penitence belongs to light. Penitence costs 7 mana. Penitence rarity is rare. Penitence is from type Spell. Penitence is from Neutral tribe. Penitence is part of the core set. Penitence currently available in beta. There are 327 Penitence cards in existence (total). Penitence was released at March 03, 2020.