Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Gain control of a creature with strength 4 or more. Set its strength to 2 and give it protected.
Version 2
Replaced March 03, 2020
Version 1
Replaced August 28, 2019
Penitence is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Penitence belongs to light. Penitence costs 7 mana. Penitence rarity is rare. Penitence is from type Spell. Penitence is from Neutral tribe. Penitence is part of the core set. Penitence currently available in beta. There are 327 Penitence cards in existence (total). Penitence was released at March 03, 2020.