1

Peculiar Spellwyrm

Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.

2
6
Dragon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Peculiar Spellwyrm
Roar: Reduce the cost of spells in your opponent's hand to 0, at the start of your next turn, reset them to their base value.
2
6
Dragon

Version 4

Replaced September 03, 2019

1
Peculiar Spellwyrm
Roar: Reduce the cost of spells in your opponent's hand to 0, at the start of your next turn, reset them to their base value.
2
6

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

1
Peculiar Spellwyrm
Roar: Your opponent's spells cost 0 next turn.
2
6

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Peculiar Spellwyrm
Roar: Your opponent's spells cost 0 next turn.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Peculiar Spellwyrm

Peculiar Spellwyrm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Peculiar Spellwyrm is a neutral card. Peculiar Spellwyrm costs 1 mana. Peculiar Spellwyrm rarity is legendary. Peculiar Spellwyrm is from type Creature. Peculiar Spellwyrm has 2 attack. Peculiar Spellwyrm has 6 health. Peculiar Spellwyrm is from Dragon tribe. Peculiar Spellwyrm is part of the genesis set. Peculiar Spellwyrm currently available in beta. There are 2389 Peculiar Spellwyrm cards in existence (total). Peculiar Spellwyrm was released at September 03, 2019.