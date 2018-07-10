Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Peculiar Spellwyrm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Peculiar Spellwyrm is a neutral card. Peculiar Spellwyrm costs 1 mana. Peculiar Spellwyrm rarity is legendary. Peculiar Spellwyrm is from type Creature. Peculiar Spellwyrm has 2 attack. Peculiar Spellwyrm has 6 health. Peculiar Spellwyrm is from Dragon tribe. Peculiar Spellwyrm is part of the genesis set. Peculiar Spellwyrm currently available in beta. There are 2389 Peculiar Spellwyrm cards in existence (total). Peculiar Spellwyrm was released at September 03, 2019.