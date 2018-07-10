Roar: Reduce the cost of spells in your opponent's hand to 0, at the start of your next turn, reset them to their base value.

Roar: Reduce the cost of spells in your opponent's hand to 0, at the start of your next turn, reset them to their base value.

Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.

Peculiar Spellwyrm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Peculiar Spellwyrm is a neutral card. Peculiar Spellwyrm costs 1 mana. Peculiar Spellwyrm rarity is legendary. Peculiar Spellwyrm is from type Creature. Peculiar Spellwyrm has 2 attack. Peculiar Spellwyrm has 6 health. Peculiar Spellwyrm is from Dragon tribe. Peculiar Spellwyrm is part of the genesis set. Peculiar Spellwyrm currently available in beta. There are 2389 Peculiar Spellwyrm cards in existence (total). Peculiar Spellwyrm was released at September 03, 2019.