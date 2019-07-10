4

Patience Priestess

Whenever you summon a friendly creature, give it +1 health and frontline.

1
3
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Patience Priestess

Whenever you summon a friendly creature, give it +1 health and frontline.

1
3

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

4
Patience Priestess
Whenever you summon a friendly creature, give it +1 health and frontline.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Patience Priestess
Whenever a friendly creature is summoned, give it +1 health and frontline.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Patience Priestess is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Patience Priestess belongs to light. Patience Priestess costs 4 mana. Patience Priestess rarity is rare. Patience Priestess is from type Creature. Patience Priestess has 1 attack. Patience Priestess has 3 health. Patience Priestess is from Mystic tribe. Patience Priestess is part of the core set. Patience Priestess currently available in beta. There are 284 Patience Priestess cards in existence (total). Patience Priestess was released at October 26, 2019.