Patience Priestess is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Patience Priestess belongs to light. Patience Priestess costs 4 mana. Patience Priestess rarity is rare. Patience Priestess is from type Creature. Patience Priestess has 1 attack. Patience Priestess has 3 health. Patience Priestess is from Mystic tribe. Patience Priestess is part of the core set. Patience Priestess currently available in beta. There are 284 Patience Priestess cards in existence (total). Patience Priestess was released at October 26, 2019.