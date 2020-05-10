Frontline. After this creature is healed, give it +1 health. Roar: Give ward to the Chosen One.

Parthene Shieldmate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Parthene Shieldmate belongs to light. Parthene Shieldmate costs 3 mana. Parthene Shieldmate rarity is epic. Parthene Shieldmate is from type Creature. Parthene Shieldmate has 3 attack. Parthene Shieldmate has 3 health. Parthene Shieldmate is from Olympian tribe. Parthene Shieldmate is part of the trial set. Parthene Shieldmate currently available in beta. Parthene Shieldmate was released at May 10, 2020.