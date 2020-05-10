Parthene Guardian is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Parthene Guardian is a neutral card. Parthene Guardian costs 2 mana. Parthene Guardian rarity is rare. Parthene Guardian is from type Creature. Parthene Guardian has 1 attack. Parthene Guardian has 1 health. Parthene Guardian is from Olympian tribe. Parthene Guardian is part of the trial set. Parthene Guardian currently available in beta. Parthene Guardian was released at May 10, 2020.