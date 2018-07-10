6

Paragon of Fortune

Roar: Pick one – · Give a friendly creature +4/+2, or · Give a friendly creature +2/+4.

3
3
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Paragon of Fortune
Pick one: Give a friendly creature +4/+2, or +2/+4.
2
3
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Paragon of Fortune
Roar: Give target friendly creature +3/+3.
2
5
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

4
Paragon of Fortune
Roar: Fully heal a friendly Olympian.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Paragon of Fortune is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Paragon of Fortune belongs to war. Paragon of Fortune costs 6 mana. Paragon of Fortune rarity is common. Paragon of Fortune is from type Creature. Paragon of Fortune has 3 attack. Paragon of Fortune has 3 health. Paragon of Fortune is from Olympian tribe. Paragon of Fortune is part of the genesis set. Paragon of Fortune currently available in beta. There are 35228 Paragon of Fortune cards in existence (total). Paragon of Fortune was released at September 03, 2019.