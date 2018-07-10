Paragon of Fortune is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Paragon of Fortune belongs to war. Paragon of Fortune costs 6 mana. Paragon of Fortune rarity is common. Paragon of Fortune is from type Creature. Paragon of Fortune has 3 attack. Paragon of Fortune has 3 health. Paragon of Fortune is from Olympian tribe. Paragon of Fortune is part of the genesis set. Paragon of Fortune currently available in beta. There are 35228 Paragon of Fortune cards in existence (total). Paragon of Fortune was released at September 03, 2019.