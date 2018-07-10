Pandora, The Curious is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pandora, The Curious is a neutral card. Pandora, The Curious costs 4 mana. Pandora, The Curious rarity is legendary. Pandora, The Curious is from type Creature. Pandora, The Curious has 2 attack. Pandora, The Curious has 5 health. Pandora, The Curious is from Olympian tribe. Pandora, The Curious is part of the genesis set. Pandora, The Curious currently available in beta. There are 2434 Pandora, The Curious cards in existence (total). Pandora, The Curious was released at September 03, 2019.