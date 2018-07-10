3

Pallbearer

Afterlife: Summon another random creature with afterlife from your void.

1
1
Anubian

Former versions

3
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Pallbearer
Afterlife: At the end of turn summon a random Afterlife creature from your Void.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Pallbearer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pallbearer belongs to death. Pallbearer costs 3 mana. Pallbearer rarity is rare. Pallbearer is from type Creature. Pallbearer has 1 attack. Pallbearer has 1 health. Pallbearer is from Anubian tribe. Pallbearer is part of the genesis set. Pallbearer currently available in beta. There are 12410 Pallbearer cards in existence (total). Pallbearer was released at August 28, 2019.