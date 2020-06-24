Ward. Ability: Target a character -- * If an enemy creature, deal 2 damage to it. * If the opposing god, obliterate a random card in their void and deal damage equal to its cost to them. * Otherwise, give it ward.

Ward. Ability: Pick one — • Delve a spell. • Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.

Pallas, Champion of Magic is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pallas, Champion of Magic belongs to magic. Pallas, Champion of Magic costs 3 mana. Pallas, Champion of Magic rarity is legendary. Pallas, Champion of Magic is from type Creature. Pallas, Champion of Magic has 1 attack. Pallas, Champion of Magic has 4 health. Pallas, Champion of Magic is from Mystic tribe. Pallas, Champion of Magic is part of the trial set. Pallas, Champion of Magic currently available in beta. Pallas, Champion of Magic was released at June 24, 2020.