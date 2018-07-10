1

Overclock

Give a friendly creature twin strike and +1 strength. At the end of this turn, it goes to sleep.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Overclock
Give a friendly creature twin strike and strength +1. At the end of this turn, give it sleep.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Overclock
Give a friendly Atlantean 'Twin-Strike' and +1 Attack. At the end of this turn, give it Sleep.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Overclock is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Overclock belongs to deception. Overclock costs 1 mana. Overclock rarity is common. Overclock is from type Spell. Overclock is from Neutral tribe. Overclock is part of the genesis set. Overclock currently available in beta. There are 35265 Overclock cards in existence (total). Overclock was released at August 28, 2019.