Give a friendly creature twin strike and +1 strength. At the end of this turn, it goes to sleep.

Overclock is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Overclock belongs to deception. Overclock costs 1 mana. Overclock rarity is common. Overclock is from type Spell. Overclock is from Neutral tribe. Overclock is part of the genesis set. Overclock currently available in beta. There are 35265 Overclock cards in existence (total). Overclock was released at August 28, 2019.