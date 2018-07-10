Roar: Delve a new common god power from your god. It cannot be used this turn.

Roar: Delve a new common god power from your god. It replaces your god power. (You can only use a god power once per turn.)

Outcast Amazon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Outcast Amazon is a neutral card. Outcast Amazon costs 3 mana. Outcast Amazon rarity is rare. Outcast Amazon is from type Creature. Outcast Amazon has 2 attack. Outcast Amazon has 3 health. Outcast Amazon is from Amazon tribe. Outcast Amazon is part of the genesis set. Outcast Amazon currently available in beta. There are 12429 Outcast Amazon cards in existence (total). Outcast Amazon was released at September 17, 2019.