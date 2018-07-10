1

Out of Its Misery

Deal 1 damage to a friendly creature. If it dies, randomly pull a creature from your deck into your hand and give it +3/+3.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Out of Its Misery
Deal 1 damage to a friendly creature, if it dies, draw a creature from your deck and give it +3/+3.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Out of Its Misery
Deal 1 damage to a friendly creature. If it dies, draw 2 cards. Give any creatures drawn this way +2/+1.

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

2
Out of Its Misery
Deal 1 damage to a friendly creature. If it dies, draw 2 cards.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Out of Its Misery is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Out of Its Misery belongs to war. Out of Its Misery costs 1 mana. Out of Its Misery rarity is common. Out of Its Misery is from type Spell. Out of Its Misery is from Neutral tribe. Out of Its Misery is part of the genesis set. Out of Its Misery currently available in beta. There are 35384 Out of Its Misery cards in existence (total). Out of Its Misery was released at August 28, 2019.