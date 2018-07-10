Osiris, the Eternal is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Osiris, the Eternal belongs to light. Osiris, the Eternal costs 3 mana. Osiris, the Eternal rarity is legendary. Osiris, the Eternal is from type Creature. Osiris, the Eternal has 3 attack. Osiris, the Eternal has 4 health. Osiris, the Eternal is from Anubian tribe. Osiris, the Eternal is part of the genesis set. Osiris, the Eternal currently available in beta. There are 2462 Osiris, the Eternal cards in existence (total). Osiris, the Eternal was released at September 17, 2019.