Backline. Deadly. Hidden for 1 turn. After you play a card, play this creature to the board if it's in your hand.

Orfeo, Champion of Deception is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Orfeo, Champion of Deception belongs to deception. Orfeo, Champion of Deception costs 1 mana. Orfeo, Champion of Deception rarity is legendary. Orfeo, Champion of Deception is from type Creature. Orfeo, Champion of Deception has 1 attack. Orfeo, Champion of Deception has 1 health. Orfeo, Champion of Deception is from Guild tribe. Orfeo, Champion of Deception is part of the trial set. Orfeo, Champion of Deception currently available in beta. Orfeo, Champion of Deception was released at May 10, 2020.