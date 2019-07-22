5

Orcish Elite

Blitz. Twin strike.

2
5

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Orcish Elite
Blitz. Twin strike.
2
5

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Orcish Elite
Blitz. Twin strike.
2
6

Version 1

Replaced July 22, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Orcish Elite

Orcish Elite is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Orcish Elite belongs to war. Orcish Elite costs 5 mana. Orcish Elite rarity is common. Orcish Elite is from type Creature. Orcish Elite has 2 attack. Orcish Elite has 5 health. Orcish Elite is from Neutral tribe. Orcish Elite is part of the core set. Orcish Elite currently available in beta. There are 198 Orcish Elite cards in existence (total). Orcish Elite was released at August 28, 2019.