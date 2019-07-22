Orcish Elite is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Orcish Elite belongs to war. Orcish Elite costs 5 mana. Orcish Elite rarity is common. Orcish Elite is from type Creature. Orcish Elite has 2 attack. Orcish Elite has 5 health. Orcish Elite is from Neutral tribe. Orcish Elite is part of the core set. Orcish Elite currently available in beta. There are 198 Orcish Elite cards in existence (total). Orcish Elite was released at August 28, 2019.