Onyx Nightblade is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Onyx Nightblade is a neutral card. Onyx Nightblade costs 2 mana. Onyx Nightblade rarity is rare. Onyx Nightblade is from type Creature. Onyx Nightblade has 1 attack. Onyx Nightblade has 2 health. Onyx Nightblade is from Guild tribe. Onyx Nightblade is part of the core set. Onyx Nightblade currently available in beta. There are 292 Onyx Nightblade cards in existence (total). Onyx Nightblade was released at October 26, 2019.