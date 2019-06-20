1

Onslaught

Give a friendly creature blitz.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Onslaught
Give a friendly creature blitz.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Onslaught
Give a friendly creature blitz and reduce its maximum health by 1.

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Onslaught
Give a friendly creature blitz and reduce its maximum health by 1.

Version 2

Replaced June 21, 2019

1
Onslaught
Give a creature blitz.

Version 1

Replaced June 20, 2019

Onslaught is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Onslaught belongs to war. Onslaught costs 1 mana. Onslaught rarity is common. Onslaught is from type GodPower. Onslaught is from Neutral tribe. Onslaught is part of the core set. Onslaught currently available in beta. Onslaught was released at August 28, 2019.