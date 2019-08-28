3

Oni Spellsword

Ward. After you play a card, this creature gets +1 strength, and the friendly creature with lowest health gains ward.

1
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Oni Spellsword

Ward. Whenever you draw a card, gain 1 strength, and the friendly character with lowest health gains ward.

1
4

Version 2

Replaced October 01, 2019

3
Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

