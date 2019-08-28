Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Ward. After you play a card, Oni Spellsword gains 1 strength, and the friendly character with lowest health gains ward.
Version 3
Replaced October 10, 2019
Ward. Whenever you draw a card, gain 1 strength, and the friendly character with lowest health gains ward.
Version 2
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 1
Replaced August 28, 2019
Oni Spellsword is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Oni Spellsword belongs to magic. Oni Spellsword costs 3 mana. Oni Spellsword rarity is epic. Oni Spellsword is from type Creature. Oni Spellsword has 1 attack. Oni Spellsword has 3 health. Oni Spellsword is from Neutral tribe. Oni Spellsword is part of the core set. Oni Spellsword currently available in beta. There are 154 Oni Spellsword cards in existence (total). Oni Spellsword was released at October 10, 2019.