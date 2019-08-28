Ward. After you play a card, this creature gets +1 strength, and the friendly creature with lowest health gains ward.

Oni Spellsword is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Oni Spellsword belongs to magic. Oni Spellsword costs 3 mana. Oni Spellsword rarity is epic. Oni Spellsword is from type Creature. Oni Spellsword has 1 attack. Oni Spellsword has 3 health. Oni Spellsword is from Neutral tribe. Oni Spellsword is part of the core set. Oni Spellsword currently available in beta. There are 154 Oni Spellsword cards in existence (total). Oni Spellsword was released at October 10, 2019.