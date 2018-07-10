3

Omnipresence

Roar: Copy the strength and health of a random creature from your void.

2
2
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Omnipresence
Roar: Copy the Attack and Health of a random creature from your Void.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Omnipresence is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Omnipresence belongs to death. Omnipresence costs 3 mana. Omnipresence rarity is common. Omnipresence is from type Creature. Omnipresence has 2 attack. Omnipresence has 2 health. Omnipresence is from Nether tribe. Omnipresence is part of the genesis set. Omnipresence currently available in beta. There are 35619 Omnipresence cards in existence (total). Omnipresence was released at August 28, 2019.