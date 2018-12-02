Ogre Archer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ogre Archer is a neutral card. Ogre Archer costs 5 mana. Ogre Archer rarity is common. Ogre Archer is from type Creature. Ogre Archer has 3 attack. Ogre Archer has 3 health. Ogre Archer is from Neutral tribe. Ogre Archer is part of the core set. Ogre Archer currently available in beta. There are 283 Ogre Archer cards in existence (total). Ogre Archer was released at September 03, 2019.