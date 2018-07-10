Odin's Whiteraven is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Odin's Whiteraven belongs to war. Odin's Whiteraven costs 2 mana. Odin's Whiteraven rarity is common. Odin's Whiteraven is from type Creature. Odin's Whiteraven has 1 attack. Odin's Whiteraven has 1 health. Odin's Whiteraven is from Viking tribe. Odin's Whiteraven is part of the genesis set. Odin's Whiteraven currently available in beta. There are 35501 Odin's Whiteraven cards in existence (total). Odin's Whiteraven was released at August 28, 2019.