2

Odin's Whiteraven

Roar: Delve a Viking, and put it into your hand.

1
1
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Odin's Whiteraven
Roar: Delve a Viking.
1
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Odin's Whiteraven
Roar: Delve a Viking creature.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

