Odin, Endless War

At the end of each turn, summon a Foolhardy Beserker. Roar: Pick one — · Give +5/+3 to a friendly creature, or · Give +3/+10 to a random creature in your hand.

Viking

Don’t be fooled. I could end this if I wanted to. I just didn’t financially plan for retirement, so I kinda have to keep this thing going.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Odin, Endless War

Pick one: Give +5/+3 to a friendly creature, or +3/+10 to a random creature in your hand.

Viking

Version 3

Replaced October 21, 2019

Odin, Endless War
Pick one: Give +5/+3 to a friendly creature, or +3/+10 to a random creature in your hand.
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Odin, Endless War
Roar: Give all friendly creatures +2/+2, and heal them for 3.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

