Don’t be fooled. I could end this if I wanted to. I just didn’t financially plan for retirement, so I kinda have to keep this thing going.

At the end of each turn, summon a Foolhardy Beserker. Roar: Pick one — · Give +5/+3 to a friendly creature, or · Give +3/+10 to a random creature in your hand.

Odin, Endless War is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Odin, Endless War belongs to war. Odin, Endless War costs 8 mana. Odin, Endless War rarity is legendary. Odin, Endless War is from type Creature. Odin, Endless War has 5 attack. Odin, Endless War has 5 health. Odin, Endless War is from Viking tribe. Odin, Endless War is part of the genesis set. Odin, Endless War currently available in beta. There are 2462 Odin, Endless War cards in existence (total). Odin, Endless War was released at October 21, 2019.