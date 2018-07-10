Roar: Add 2 runes to your hand. Give Ocular Fiend +1/+1 and deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature, repeat this for each rune in hand.

Roar: Add 2 runes to your hand. For each rune in your hand, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature and give Ocular Fiend +1/+1.

Roar: Add a rune to your hand. For each rune in your hand, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature and give this creature +1/+1.

Ocular Fiend is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ocular Fiend is a neutral card. Ocular Fiend costs 6 mana. Ocular Fiend rarity is epic. Ocular Fiend is from type Creature. Ocular Fiend has 3 attack. Ocular Fiend has 3 health. Ocular Fiend is from Wild tribe. Ocular Fiend is part of the genesis set. Ocular Fiend currently available in beta. There are 4487 Ocular Fiend cards in existence (total). Ocular Fiend was released at October 26, 2019.