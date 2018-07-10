Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature and its god. Give protected to a friendly creature and your god. Draw 4 cards.

O Fortuna is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). O Fortuna belongs to magic. O Fortuna costs 8 mana. O Fortuna rarity is rare. O Fortuna is from type Spell. O Fortuna is from Neutral tribe. O Fortuna is part of the genesis set. O Fortuna currently available in beta. There are 12456 O Fortuna cards in existence (total). O Fortuna was released at August 28, 2019.