Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced February 15, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced August 20, 2019
O Fortuna is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). O Fortuna belongs to magic. O Fortuna costs 8 mana. O Fortuna rarity is rare. O Fortuna is from type Spell. O Fortuna is from Neutral tribe. O Fortuna is part of the genesis set. O Fortuna currently available in beta. There are 12456 O Fortuna cards in existence (total). O Fortuna was released at August 28, 2019.