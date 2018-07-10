5

Nullmaw

Whenever this creature takes damage, deal 2 damage to your god.

7
6
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

