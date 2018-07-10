1

Nimble Pixie

Flank. Roar: Summon a Nimble Pixie.

1
1
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Nimble Pixie is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nimble Pixie is a neutral card. Nimble Pixie costs 1 mana. Nimble Pixie rarity is common. Nimble Pixie is from type Creature. Nimble Pixie has 1 attack. Nimble Pixie has 1 health. Nimble Pixie is from Amazon tribe. Nimble Pixie is part of the genesis set. Nimble Pixie currently available in beta. There are 35382 Nimble Pixie cards in existence (total). Nimble Pixie was released at August 28, 2019.