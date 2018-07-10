1

Nightmare

Deal 2 damage to a creature. If it is sleeping, deal 5 damage instead.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Nightmare
Deal 1 damage to a creature. If it has Sleep, deal 4 damage instead.

Version 3

Replaced February 15, 2019

1
Nightmare
Deal 2 damage to a creature. If it has sleep, deal 5 damage instead.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Nightmare
Deal 1 damage to a creature. If it has sleep, deal 4 damage instead.

Version 2

Replaced August 06, 2019

1
Nightmare
Deal 1 damage to an enemy creature. If it has Sleep, deal 3 to it and your God.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Nightmare is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nightmare belongs to deception. Nightmare costs 1 mana. Nightmare rarity is common. Nightmare is from type Spell. Nightmare is from Neutral tribe. Nightmare is part of the genesis set. Nightmare currently available in beta. There are 35289 Nightmare cards in existence (total). Nightmare was released at August 28, 2019.