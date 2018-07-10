Deal 1 damage to an enemy creature. If it has Sleep , deal 3 to it and your God.

Nightmare is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nightmare belongs to deception. Nightmare costs 1 mana. Nightmare rarity is common. Nightmare is from type Spell. Nightmare is from Neutral tribe. Nightmare is part of the genesis set. Nightmare currently available in beta. There are 35289 Nightmare cards in existence (total). Nightmare was released at August 28, 2019.