Nethersaur is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nethersaur belongs to deception. Nethersaur costs 6 mana. Nethersaur rarity is rare. Nethersaur is from type Creature. Nethersaur has 6 attack. Nethersaur has 6 health. Nethersaur is from Nether tribe. Nethersaur is part of the etherbots set. Nethersaur currently available in beta. There are 1757 Nethersaur cards in existence (total). Nethersaur was released at March 31, 2020.