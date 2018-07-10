7

Nethergram

Summon three random creatures that cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give them +1/+1.

Did you die in the 1800s? You know there’s such a thing as the Internet, right?

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Nethergram
Summon three random creatures that cost 3 mana or less from your void, give them +1/+1.

Version 6

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Nethergram
Summon three 1 mana creatures from your void, give them +1/+1.

Version 5

Replaced August 20, 2019

7
Nethergram
Summon three 1 Mana creatures from your void, give them +1/+1.

Version 4

Replaced May 31, 2019

7
Nethergram
Summon three 1/1 Implings, give them Soulless, +1 Attack and the card text from random creatures in your Void.

Version 3

Replaced May 06, 2019

7
Nethergram
Summon three 1/1 Implings, give them Soulless, +1 Attack and the card text from random creature from your Void.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

5
Nethergram
Discard 2 Cards. Summon three 2/3 creatures with Frontline.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Nethergram

Nethergram is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nethergram belongs to death. Nethergram costs 7 mana. Nethergram rarity is rare. Nethergram is from type Spell. Nethergram is from Neutral tribe. Nethergram is part of the genesis set. Nethergram currently available in beta. There are 12401 Nethergram cards in existence (total). Nethergram was released at August 28, 2019.