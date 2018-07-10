Did you die in the 1800s? You know there’s such a thing as the Internet, right?
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 6
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 5
Replaced August 20, 2019
Version 4
Replaced May 31, 2019
Version 3
Replaced May 06, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Nethergram is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nethergram belongs to death. Nethergram costs 7 mana. Nethergram rarity is rare. Nethergram is from type Spell. Nethergram is from Neutral tribe. Nethergram is part of the genesis set. Nethergram currently available in beta. There are 12401 Nethergram cards in existence (total). Nethergram was released at August 28, 2019.