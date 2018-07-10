Summon three 1/1 Implings, give them Soulless, +1 Attack and the card text from random creature from your Void.

Nethergram is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nethergram belongs to death. Nethergram costs 7 mana. Nethergram rarity is rare. Nethergram is from type Spell. Nethergram is from Neutral tribe. Nethergram is part of the genesis set. Nethergram currently available in beta. There are 12401 Nethergram cards in existence (total). Nethergram was released at August 28, 2019.