1

Netherborne Binder

Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.

2
3
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Netherborne Binder
Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.
2
3

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Netherborne Binder
Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 10.
3
2

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

1
Netherborne Binder
Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 2.
3
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Netherborne Binder
Afterlife: Heal 2 Health to your opponent.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Netherborne Binder is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Netherborne Binder is a neutral card. Netherborne Binder costs 1 mana. Netherborne Binder rarity is rare. Netherborne Binder is from type Creature. Netherborne Binder has 2 attack. Netherborne Binder has 3 health. Netherborne Binder is from Nether tribe. Netherborne Binder is part of the genesis set. Netherborne Binder currently available in beta. There are 12505 Netherborne Binder cards in existence (total). Netherborne Binder was released at October 26, 2019.