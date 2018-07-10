Supercalifragalonglivemypreciouslittleimplings. And remember children, in every job, there is an element of unspeakable violence.

Nether Nanny is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nether Nanny is a neutral card. Nether Nanny costs 4 mana. Nether Nanny rarity is common. Nether Nanny is from type Creature. Nether Nanny has 4 attack. Nether Nanny has 4 health. Nether Nanny is from Nether tribe. Nether Nanny is part of the genesis set. Nether Nanny currently available in beta. There are 35576 Nether Nanny cards in existence (total). Nether Nanny was released at September 03, 2019.