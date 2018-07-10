6

Nephthys Guardian

Frontline. Afterlife: A random friendly Anubian becomes protected and gets +1/+1.

5
6
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Nephthys Guardian

Frontline. Roar: If your deck and hand contain no duplicates, delve a legendary creature.

4
5
Anubian

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

6
Nephthys Guardian
Frontline. Roar: If your deck and hand contain no duplicates, delve a legendary creature.
3
5
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Nephthys' Guardian
Frontline. Roar: If your deck and hand contain no duplicates, Delve a legendary creature.
4
7

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Nephthys Guardian is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nephthys Guardian is a neutral card. Nephthys Guardian costs 6 mana. Nephthys Guardian rarity is common. Nephthys Guardian is from type Creature. Nephthys Guardian has 5 attack. Nephthys Guardian has 6 health. Nephthys Guardian is from Anubian tribe. Nephthys Guardian is part of the genesis set. Nephthys Guardian currently available in beta. Nephthys Guardian was released at September 17, 2019.