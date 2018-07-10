Nephthys' Guardian

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Frontline. Roar: If your deck and hand contain no duplicates, delve a legendary creature.
Version 3
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
