Nephthys Guardian is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nephthys Guardian is a neutral card. Nephthys Guardian costs 6 mana. Nephthys Guardian rarity is common. Nephthys Guardian is from type Creature. Nephthys Guardian has 5 attack. Nephthys Guardian has 6 health. Nephthys Guardian is from Anubian tribe. Nephthys Guardian is part of the genesis set. Nephthys Guardian currently available in beta. There are 35536 Nephthys Guardian cards in existence (total). Nephthys Guardian was released at September 17, 2019.