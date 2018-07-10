Nemris, the Unstable is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nemris, the Unstable is a neutral card. Nemris, the Unstable costs 6 mana. Nemris, the Unstable rarity is legendary. Nemris, the Unstable is from type Creature. Nemris, the Unstable has 5 attack. Nemris, the Unstable has 5 health. Nemris, the Unstable is from Neutral tribe. Nemris, the Unstable is part of the genesis set. Nemris, the Unstable currently available in beta. There are 2373 Nemris, the Unstable cards in existence (total). Nemris, the Unstable was released at October 25, 2019.