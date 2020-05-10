After you play a Death card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Destroy target creature. If it is friendly, add 1 durability to this relic. Otherwise, remove 2 durability.

Neferu's Khopesh is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Neferu's Khopesh belongs to death. Neferu's Khopesh costs 6 mana. Neferu's Khopesh rarity is legendary. Neferu's Khopesh is from type Weapon. Neferu's Khopesh has 0 attack. Neferu's Khopesh has 2 health. Neferu's Khopesh is from Neutral tribe. Neferu's Khopesh is part of the trial set. Neferu's Khopesh currently available in beta. Neferu's Khopesh was released at May 10, 2020.