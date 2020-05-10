When this creature is summoned, deal 3 damage to each other character. Afterlife: If your god has 15 health or less, pull this creature into your hand and permanently reduce its cost by 1.

Neferu, Champion of Death is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Neferu, Champion of Death belongs to death. Neferu, Champion of Death costs 6 mana. Neferu, Champion of Death rarity is legendary. Neferu, Champion of Death is from type Creature. Neferu, Champion of Death has 3 attack. Neferu, Champion of Death has 5 health. Neferu, Champion of Death is from Anubian tribe. Neferu, Champion of Death is part of the trial set. Neferu, Champion of Death currently available in beta. Neferu, Champion of Death was released at May 10, 2020.