Nefarious Briar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nefarious Briar belongs to nature. Nefarious Briar costs 4 mana. Nefarious Briar rarity is common. Nefarious Briar is from type Creature. Nefarious Briar has 3 attack. Nefarious Briar has 4 health. Nefarious Briar is from Neutral tribe. Nefarious Briar is part of the core set. Nefarious Briar currently available in beta. There are 206 Nefarious Briar cards in existence (total). Nefarious Briar was released at November 19, 2019.