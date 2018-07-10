1

Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden for 1 turn. Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

2
2
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden for 1 turn. Give creatures damaged by this burn +1.

2
2

Version 7

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden. Give creatures damaged by this burn +1.

2
2

Version 6

Replaced September 12, 2019

1
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden. Give creatures damaged by this burn +1.

2
2

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden. Give creatures damaged by this burn +1.

2
1

Version 4

Replaced August 06, 2019

2
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden. Give creatures damaged by this burn +1.

1
3

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden. Creatures damaged by this gain Burn +1.

1
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

4
Needle-Fang Chameleon

Hidden. Creatures damaged by this gain Burn +1.

2
4
Amazon

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Needle-Fang Chameleon

Needle-Fang Chameleon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Needle-Fang Chameleon belongs to deception. Needle-Fang Chameleon costs 1 mana. Needle-Fang Chameleon rarity is rare. Needle-Fang Chameleon is from type Creature. Needle-Fang Chameleon has 2 attack. Needle-Fang Chameleon has 2 health. Needle-Fang Chameleon is from Wild tribe. Needle-Fang Chameleon is part of the genesis set. Needle-Fang Chameleon currently available in beta. There are 12379 Needle-Fang Chameleon cards in existence (total). Needle-Fang Chameleon was released at October 26, 2019.