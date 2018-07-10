Needle-Fang Chameleon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Needle-Fang Chameleon belongs to deception. Needle-Fang Chameleon costs 1 mana. Needle-Fang Chameleon rarity is rare. Needle-Fang Chameleon is from type Creature. Needle-Fang Chameleon has 2 attack. Needle-Fang Chameleon has 2 health. Needle-Fang Chameleon is from Wild tribe. Needle-Fang Chameleon is part of the genesis set. Needle-Fang Chameleon currently available in beta. There are 12379 Needle-Fang Chameleon cards in existence (total). Needle-Fang Chameleon was released at October 26, 2019.