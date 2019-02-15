7

Nature, Overgrown

Refresh 2 mana. Obliterate your void. Change your god power to Cultivate.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 5

Replaced October 10, 2019

7
Nature, Overgrown
Roar: Refresh 7 Mana. Obliterate your Void. Change your God Power to Cultivate.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Nature, Overgrown
Roar: Refresh 7 Mana. Obliterate your Void. Change your God Power to Cultivate.

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

6
Nature, Overgrown
Roar: Obliterate 12 cards in your void. Refresh 6 mana. Your god power becomes Cultivate.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

6
Nature, Overgrown
Roar: Obliterate 12 cards in your Void. Refresh 6 Mana. Your God Power becomes Cultivate.

Version 1

Replaced February 15, 2019

Nature, Overgrown is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Nature, Overgrown belongs to nature. Nature, Overgrown costs 7 mana. Nature, Overgrown rarity is legendary. Nature, Overgrown is from type Hero. Nature, Overgrown is from Neutral tribe. Nature, Overgrown is part of the genesis set. Nature, Overgrown currently available in beta. There are 2430 Nature, Overgrown cards in existence (total). Nature, Overgrown was released at October 10, 2019.