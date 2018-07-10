I know the truth of but one man. And his name is Charles!

Natural Selection is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Natural Selection belongs to nature. Natural Selection costs 2 mana. Natural Selection rarity is rare. Natural Selection is from type Spell. Natural Selection is from Neutral tribe. Natural Selection is part of the genesis set. Natural Selection currently available in beta. There are 12269 Natural Selection cards in existence (total). Natural Selection was released at August 28, 2019.