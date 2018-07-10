2

Natural Selection

Target friendly creature gains an extra attack this turn and attacks a random enemy creature. Add a random Nature card to your hand.

I know the truth of but one man. And his name is Charles!

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Natural Selection
Target friendly creature gains an extra attack this turn and attacks a random enemy creature. Add a random Nature card to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Natural Selection
Target 1 friendly and 1 enemy creature. They attack each other.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Natural Selection

Natural Selection is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Natural Selection belongs to nature. Natural Selection costs 2 mana. Natural Selection rarity is rare. Natural Selection is from type Spell. Natural Selection is from Neutral tribe. Natural Selection is part of the genesis set. Natural Selection currently available in beta. There are 12269 Natural Selection cards in existence (total). Natural Selection was released at August 28, 2019.